The Oklahoma City Thunder were handed a major blow to the team when it was announced that Chet Holmgren would miss the 2022 – 23 season. Holmgren, the team’s second-overall pick in 2022, suffered a foot injury during a Pro-Am game in Seattle. Because of that, teams have been a lot more cautious about their players in the offseason.

Holmgren’s recent injury has made the Thunder more wary about their other young stars playing in non-NBA settings. Case in point: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is currently playing for Team Canada in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. After Holmgren’s injury announcement, it was announced that SGA would be shut down after their game against Argentina. (via Michael Grange)

So perhaps not surprising given Chet Holmgren injury, word is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be shut down after game vs. Argentina & will not be available vs. Panama on Monday. As well, Nickeil Alexander-Walker will miss Panama game as he’s getting his wisdom teeth removed. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) August 26, 2022

Gilgeous-Alexander has been a breakout star for Team Canada in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. In a team loaded with NBA stars, the Thunder rookie has emerged as the best player for the team. His performance against Argentina speaks for itself: scoring 23 points and 8 assists in a 99 – 87 win.

Shai Gilgeous Alexander vs Argentina 23 points

8 assists

2 blocks

1 steal

4 rebounds

57 TS%

3/6 from 3 (2 30+ footers) continues dominating for Canada pic.twitter.com/cFNPhANGrv — TF (@ThunderFocus) August 26, 2022

The Thunder surely appreciate their prized point guard getting more experience outside the NBA. However, following the injury to Chet Holmgren, they are likely not taking any chances with any of their core players. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury scare for Greece also looms large as a potential factor for this decision.

With Holmgren set to sit out the 2022 – 2023 season, the Thunder have an interesting question ahead of them. They have some intriguing pieces, and have looked competitive at times last season. Do they try to gun for a low playoff spot next season. Or are they going to punt on 2022 and hope for another top draft pick. Based on Sam Presti’s latest moves, the latter seems to be the most likely option.