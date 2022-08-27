fbpx
Thunder already encasing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in bubble wrap amid Chet Holmgren injury

The Oklahoma City Thunder were handed a major blow to the team when it was announced that Chet Holmgren would miss the 2022 – 23 season. Holmgren, the team’s second-overall pick in 2022, suffered a foot injury during a Pro-Am game in Seattle. Because of that, teams have been a lot more cautious about their players in the offseason.

Holmgren’s recent injury has made the Thunder more wary about their other young stars playing in non-NBA settings. Case in point: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is currently playing for Team Canada in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. After Holmgren’s injury announcement, it was announced that SGA would be shut down after their game against Argentina. (via Michael Grange)

Gilgeous-Alexander has been a breakout star for Team Canada in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. In a team loaded with NBA stars, the Thunder rookie has emerged as the best player for the team. His performance against Argentina speaks for itself: scoring 23 points and 8 assists in a 99 – 87 win.

The Thunder surely appreciate their prized point guard getting more experience outside the NBA. However, following the injury to Chet Holmgren, they are likely not taking any chances with any of their core players. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury scare for Greece also looms large as a potential factor for this decision.

With Holmgren set to sit out the 2022 – 2023 season, the Thunder have an interesting question ahead of them. They have some intriguing pieces, and have looked competitive at times last season. Do they try to gun for a low playoff spot next season. Or are they going to punt on 2022 and hope for another top draft pick. Based on Sam Presti’s latest moves, the latter seems to be the most likely option.

