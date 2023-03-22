A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Lu Dort gave Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard a dose of his own medicine near the end of Tuesday night’s clash between the two Western Conference squads.

With the Thunder clinging to just a one-point lead and playing defense with just under 15 seconds remaining in regulation, Dort stepped up and put the cuffs on Leonard, who failed to find the space he needed to get off a decent shot. Dort was all over Leonard like sauce on spaghetti, as time expired without the Clippers forward finding a good spot to launch the potential game-winner.

Lu Dort brought the clamps out on Kawhi Leonard to secure the win on the road for OKC 🔒 The Thunder are now the seventh seed in the Western Conference. 🎥 @NBApic.twitter.com/6GkEDcoSvM — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 22, 2023

Lu Dort has always been known as a defensive stopper who can also stretch the floor with his ability to knock down 3-pointers. Dort was horrible from deep against the Clippers, as he went just 1-for-8 from behind the arc, but he more than made up for that salty shooting by coming up with the most important defensive stop of the contest.

Leonard tried to go one-on-one against Dort, only for Dort to put him on an island.

But it was not just all Lu Dort during that defensive stand by the Thunder as his teammates also had his back, serving as help defenders that completely took away any chance for Leonard to get a decent look at the basket. It was also just a case of bad spacing for the Clippers, as you can see when Leonard tried to drive from the right side where Russell Westbrook was standing idly. Westbrook tried to cut to the basket but it was too late to shift Oklahoma City’s defense.

On to the reactions:

LU FUCKING DORT GET THAT WEAK SHIT OUT OF HERE KAWHI — TF (@ThunderFocus) March 22, 2023

Dort played Kawhi 1 on 1 with 20s left. Kawhi didn't even get a shot off. — 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙞⚡️ (@PlayoffShai) March 22, 2023