Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann and superstar Kawhi Leonard both got hit with three technical fouls in a span of four seconds against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with the former even ending up ejected as a result.

Late in the second quarter of the game, Leonard attacked the basket and was clearly fouled on his way to the rim. Unfortunately for him, there was no whistle, forcing Kawhi to show some frustration towards the referee. It earned him a tech, of course.

However, it didn’t stop there. After Leonard got the technical foul, Mann was also slapped with back-to-back T’s and got ejected for complaining and saying something to the official. It didn’t help that he waved his hands in disgust with the tech and lack of foul call.

This referee just gave 3 technical fouls in about 4 seconds. Wow. Kawhi Leonard got a tech, Terance Mann was hit with 2 and ejected from Clippers-Thunder. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/3w4upWp9he — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 22, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It was definitely a bizarre moment. While it’s not the first time that the referees hit players with technical fouls for complaining about officiating, the manner in which the official threw three techs in succession was just surprising.

Sure enough, a lot of media personalities and fans didn’t hold back in sharing their shock over the call. Many said it the ref was “power tripping,” while others could help but describe it as a “ridiculous” judgment.

It remains to be seen what the Clippers will do regarding Kawhi Leonard’s tech and Terance Mann’s ejection. Nonetheless, it is safe to expect the team to file a complaint about it and ask the league to rescind the calls.