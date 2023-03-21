The Oklahoma City Thunder (35-36) visit the Los Angeles Clippers (38-34) on Tuesday night! Action tips off at 10:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Clippers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Oklahoma City has won four of its last five games and sits in ninth place in the West. The Thunder covered 62% of their games while 59% went over the projected point total. Los Angeles has also won four of its last five and sits in fifth place in the West. The Clippers covered 50% of their games while 56% went under. This will be the third of four meetings between the conference foes. Oklahoma City holds a 2-0 advantage thus far although both previous games came at home in November.

Here are the Thunder-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Thunder-Clippers Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: +7 (-110)

Los Angeles Clippers: -7 (-110)

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Clippers

TV: Bally Oklahoma, Bally SoCal

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Oklahoma City has been one of the surprise teams of the 2022-23 NBA season as the Thunder are in a great position to make the play-in tournament despite being the youngest squad in the league. The Thunder feature an explosive offense that ranks third in scoring with 117.9 PPG. They are especially strong attacking the rim and getting inside as Oklahoma City ranks third with 55.2 points in the paint per game. While they aren’t an especially strong team on the defense end, the Thunder do get in passing lanes and force a ton of turnovers. Oklahoma City’s defense forces 17 turnovers per game – the highest mark in the league.

The Thunder’s best chance of covering tonight comes via their budding superstar, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA has been phenomenal all season as he has truly taken the leap in his fifth NBA season. For as good as he’s been all season long, his post-All-Star break production is especially impressive. Since the break, SGA has averaged a staggering 35.6 PPG to go along with 5.6 RPG and 4.3 APG. He’s been a pest on the defensive end as well, averaging 2.1 steals per game. Despite averaging under a three per game, SGA is highly efficient on offense, shooting 53% overall. Coming off a 40-point night in Sunday’s win over the Suns, SGA is well-equipped to continue rolling tonight against a shaky Clippers defense.

The X-factors for the Thunder tonight are their wings. Rookie Jalen Williams and second-year pro Josh Giddey have been fantastic since the All-Star break. Over their last 14 games, Williams averaged 19.2 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 4.8 APG. While his scoring and playmaking have been pleasant surprises, Williams’ defense may be his biggest contribution tonight as he matches up with LA’s stellar wing combo. As for Giddey, he continues to do it all for the Thunder, averaging 15.7 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 7.1 APG since the All-Star break. He is shooting 47% over that span and will need to contribute up and down the box score if the Thunder want to cover tonight.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles seems to be hitting their stride at the right time as they try to avoid the dreaded play-in tournament. The Clippers have a veteran-laden roster with capable contributors up and down their roster. They have interestingly shifted philosophies compared to earlier in the season, focusing more on their offensive production in recent games. That being said, the Clippers remain a strong defensive unit that allows the 10th-fewest points per game to opposing teams.

If the Clippers are going to cover as sizable favorites, they’re going to need big nights from their dynamic duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The two have been phenomenal since the All-Star break. Over their last 11 games, Leonard averaged 30.1 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 2.3 STOCKS (steals plus blocks) per game. His scoring is even more impressive taking into considering his efficiency as Leonard is shooting 56% overall and 52% from three over that span. As for George, he continues to be one of the premier second options in the league. Over his last 11 games, PG-13 has averaged 26.5 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 4.7 APG. While his efficiency has been somewhat lacking, his ability to score and defend at a high level makes him a huge player in a potential Clippers cover.

Final Thunder-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Thunder continue to be disrespected by the markets and I expect their league-leading 62% cover rate to continue tonight in what should be a tight matchup.

Final Thunder-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder +7 (-110)