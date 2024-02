Gordon Hayward is heading to the Thunder.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly set to acquire veteran Gordon Hayward from the Charlotte Hornets, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Charlotte will receive Tre Mann and Davis Bertans in the deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Thunder are 35-16 and currently leading the Western Conference. Hayward, an established veteran in the NBA, will help an otherwise young Thunder team as they look to make a competitive playoff run during the 2023-24 postseason.

More to come on this story.