Time is ticking on Gordon Hayward's stint with the Hornets as we approach the trade deadline.

The Charlotte Hornets essentially kicked off the trade deadline proceedings when they dealt combo guard Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat. Given how poorly the Hornets have performed this season, many expected an even bigger fire sale to commence in Charlotte, with the likes of Miles Bridges, Gordon Hayward, and Nick Richards likely to depart to net the team more assets for the future.

While it's not quite a foregone conclusion that the Hornets will be trading Bridges and Richards away, the writing appears to already be on the wall for Hayward. According to Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer, the 33-year old forward's “time with the Hornets is up”, with one source even saying that he's as good as “gone”.

Now, it remains to be seen how Gordon Hayward will be departing the Hornets. Hayward's contract might be expiring, which may make it easier for Charlotte to trade him away, but at a value of $31.5 million, it's not looking likely that any team would want to give any assets of value for the veteran, especially when he spends most of his time on the mend.

Boone added that “should nothing materialize” on the trade front, “Hayward would be a buyout candidate, giving another team the opportunity to bring him at a much lower salary number”. This would then be a win-win, as this gives the Hornets an opportunity to roll with their youngsters while Hayward can latch onto a contending team without imposing an onerous number on their cap sheet to end the season.

Nonetheless, at this point, it's up in the air just how much Gordon Hayward has left in the tank. He has missed the past 22 games for the Hornets, and he hasn't played in more than 52 regular season games since the 2019-20 season. Sure, at a discounted price (in a buyout), taking a flier on someone who is averaging 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists could be worth a shout for any contending team that can make buyout additions.

Whatever the case may be, expect Hayward's Hornets stint to end on a whimper as both sides count the days until he's no longer part of the team.