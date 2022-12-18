By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

It’s been a while since Steven Adams last suited up for the Oklahoma City Thunder, but that hasn’t stopped Thunder fans from showing their appreciation for the big man’s time in Oklahoma City whenever they get the chance. Take for example the warm welcome Adams got from Thunder home fans prior to the game Saturday night between Oklahoma City and the Memphis Grizzlies (h/t Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman).

Steven Adams received a warm welcome from Thunder fans in pregame warmups. Loud cheers for Ja Morant, as well. — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) December 18, 2022

Adams played his first seven seasons in the NBA with the Thunder, playing multiple years together with the tandem of Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. During his stint with the Thunder, Adams built a reputation of being a tough-as-nails big with an efficient offense and as a solid rebounder. He’s not one to hunt for his shots, but when he does take them, usually around the rim, it’s almost always money.

He averaged 9.8 points on 58.9 percent shooting from the field and 7.6 rebounds across 530 games played for Oklahoma City. He last played for the team in the 2019-20 NBA season before being traded by Oklahoma City to the New Orleans Pelicans in November 2020.

He would once again be traded to the Grizzlies in 2021 with whom he signed a two-year deal worth $25.2 million in October 2022.

Adams still serves the same function he had for Oklahoma City for the Grizzlies, who entered Saturday’s game on a seven-game win streak. He walked into his old stomping grounds with season averages of 8.0 points per game and 10.3 rebounds per outing, while also shooting 60.4 percent from the field.

The Thunder selected Adams in the first round (12th overall) of the 2013 NBA Draft.