By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Ja Morant’s night is over even before the first half of Saturday night’s game again the Oklahoma City Thunder was over. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard was ejected from the contest with just under a minute left in the second quarter for apparently talking to a fan. It was his second technical foul of the game, hence the ejection. Nevertheless, the call was surprising. Morant and the rest of the Grizzlies’ reaction to his being thrown out understandably wasn’t unexpected, though.

Ja Morant got ejected after apparently having words with a fan on the sideline. He received an earlier tech for arguing a no-call.pic.twitter.com/hX3Uc3ySGq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 18, 2022

Before he got sent to the locker room, Morant was only able to score six points on 3-for-10 shooting from the field to go with five rebounds and two assists in only 16 minutes of floor duty. With Morant out of the picture, the Grizzlies are covering his void with increased minutes for dependable backup point guard Tyus Jones.

No one looked angrier over Morant’s sudden ejection than Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins, who immediately exploded on the referees for the highly questionable decision to hand Morant another technical foul for simply having a conversation with a fan.

It was, however, unclear what exactly Morant told the fan, but whatever it was, it apparently was enough to trigger a ref to blow his whistle and send Morant to the showers.

In any case, the Grizzlies will be challenged to extend their win streak to eight games without Morant for the entire second half.

Morant woke up Saturday averaging 27.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game.

The Grizzlies will next play the Denver Nuggets in Mile High City on Tuesday.