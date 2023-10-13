The Oklahoma City Thunder lost their Thursday night preseason game against the Detroit Pistons by a final score of 128-125 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The loss illustrated once again that Mark Daigneault's team is loaded with high-scoring, talented young players but may find itself in trouble this coming NBA season if the defense doesn't improve.

The Thunder ranked 19th in the NBA in defense last year but the team fell short of securing a high seed in the playoffs, finishing with a final total of 40 wins on the season against 42 losses.

With the regular season just weeks away, point guard Josh Giddey shared his thoughts on a “weird” post mocking the recent Chet Holmgren vs. Victor Wembanyama preseason matchup. The ex-number two pick Holmgren fared well against Wembanyama, notching 21 points, nine rebounds and a blocked shot leading some to proclaim him as the new Rookie of the Year favorite.

The hype, flash and sizzle won't matter if the Thunder can't play defense, a cold truth the team found out during a 128-125 loss to the Pistons in preseason action on Thursday, October 12.

Daigneault's Thunder Must Improve on Defense

At 7-foot-1, 208 pounds, Holmgren has the length and intelligence to become a defensive star for the Thunder, if he can stay healthy and block enough shots to intimidate opposing players.

The Thunder's season may come down to whether or not the former Gonzaga Bulldog can play strong in the post and stay healthy for the duration of the 2023-2024 NBA season. The Thunder preseason has revealed that Holmgren can battle similarly tall and thin centers like Wembanyama.

Going up against bigger players like Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis is a different challenge.

Last season the Thunder averaged 4.2 blocks per game, an area where Holmgren can help. The lone bright spot is the Thunder's ability to compile steals. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and others, the Thunder recorded 4.2 steals per game in 2022-2023.

In preseason game number two, the Thunder had 11 steals against their challengers from the Motor City. They blocked five shots to four for the Pistons.

The close preseason loss showed the Thunder still have a long way to go on the glass. The Pistons had 35 defensive rebounds to 24 for the Thunder, besting Holmgren and company by 11 rebounds.

How Thunder Can Improve on Defense

If the Thunder are to improve this season on defense, it will take a team effort. The Thunder needs to play to its strengths to improve on the defensive side of the ball. Team stars Giddey, Alexander, and Holmgren must lead the way.

With EuroLeague champion Vasilije Micic's offseason signing, the Thunder have another offensive savant in the mix.

Sometimes the best defense is a good offense, and Daigneault's team has the pieces to take the fight to the opposing team with smart, talented players up and down the lineup.

On Thursday, Lu Dort showed off his three-point shooting ability against the Pistons. He made five three-pointers against a Detroit team he has dominated over the course of his NBA career. Dort averaged a steal per game last season and has the talent to improve his defense in 2023-2024.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 12 points and three steals against the Pistons in his first action since helping to lead Team Canada to a Bronze Medal in the FIBA World Cup.

Put it all together and it's easy to see how the Thunder can be successful this season, even after a losing preseason effort.

Solid perimeter defense combined with three-point shooting and a run-and-gun approach might be enough to compensate for an average defense, which should be a work in progress all season long.