The NBA preseason is a time for teams to evaluate the talent they have on their roster. It's also a time for players to get reps in order to prepare for the start of the new season. However, Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama used their first preseason game to begin their early Rookie of the Year campaigns.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs faced off on Monday night, a game that was highlighted by the preseason debuts of Holmgren and Wembanyama.

Drafted second overall last season by Oklahoma City, Holmgren ended up sitting out all year due to a Lisfranc injury to his right foot. He will officially make his NBA debut and begin his rookie season during the 2023-24 season.

For Wembanyama, he's perhaps the greatest prospect to have ever entered the league. A freakishly tall big man who can play like and handle the ball like a guard while scoring from anywhere on the court, Wemby has a chance to propel San Antonio back to the top of the league.

These two big men are young pinnacles for their respective franchises that will forever be linked to one another, especially since they are the two most prominent names in this upcoming season's Rookie of the Year race. Of course, there is still second overall pick Brandon Miller on the Charlotte Hornets and third overall pick Scoot Henderson taking over for Damian Lillard with the Portland Trail Blazers, but Holmgren and Wembanyama are the early favorites for the award.

On Monday, these two faced off against one another in a thrilling game that felt like a lot was on the line in. The only thing these young big men were fighting for, though, was pride.

Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama shine

Chet Holmgren was fantastic in his first preseason game and Victor Wembanyama dazzled the crowd every single time he touched the basketball. Overall, both players were unbelievably good in this game and shed some light on their All-Star potential.

The Thunder were the ones who ultimately came away with the win, as they took down the Spurs 122-121 thanks to Holmgren leading the way. The former second overall pick played a total of 16 minutes, tallying a game-high 21 points and nine rebounds. He also recorded one block and shot 7-10 from the floor, 2-2 from three-point range.

Leading both teams in scoring and looking very confident as his team's top option, Holmgren definitely raised some eyebrows going up against Wembanyama. Even the Spurs rookie himself was impressed with what he saw from his opposition, claiming that their matchups against Oklahoma City moving forward will be interesting.

“Personally, I was feeling good. I was feeling like I had a lot of energy,” Wemby said after the game. “I felt like he [Chet Holmgren] hurt us in the first half. I know it's just preseason, but for sure the games against OKC [Thunder] are gonna be interesting.”

Victor Wembanyama: "I feel like [Chet Holmgren] hurt us in the first half. I know it's just preseason but for sure the games against OKC [Thunder] are gonna be interesting." Brian Windhorst: "Do you guys have any relationship at all?" Wemby: "No."pic.twitter.com/jQG5PteJrt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 10, 2023

As far as if the Spurs rookie has been in touch with the Thunder rookie, Wembanyama made it clear these two do not share any sort of relationship.

In his first preseason game with the Spurs, the first overall pick had himself a really solid showing as well, registering 20 points, five rebounds, two steals, and a block in 19 minutes on the floor. Wembanyama showcased his touch around the rim, he proved to be strong with the ball by going from the perimeter to the low-post, and he made really smart decisions as a passer.

With both rookies having 20-point nights and making a difference in more ways than one, it's easy to point out that nobody truly lost this matchup. They are both going to have incredible seasons for their clubs, but Holmgren's performance is certainly more meaningful at this moment than Wembanyama's, especially since expectations for the Spurs rookie could not be higher.

Chet Holmgren wins first Rookie of the Year battle

Throughout their entire careers, Holmgren and Wembanyama are going to be connected to one another. They are both unique, lengthy big men who are going to continue to change and redevelop what it means to be a center in this league.

Looking back on Monday night's battle, Holmgren definitely let the league know that he is coming for the Rookie of the Year award. Not only did the Thunder win, but Chet came up one rebound shy of recording a double-double.

Oklahoma City has a special player that they will be building with for many years to come. This is something Wembanyama talked about when referencing Holmgren, as this year's top overall pick sung high praise for his top opponent in this year's rookie race.

“I think there is a lot of talent coming, either that's already been developing in the league for a couple years or coming this year, or even next year,” Wemby stated prior to Monday's showdown. “Chet Holmgren, he's a really good player. I played against him once, a couple of years back. He's part of the great players of this generation.”

There is no denying that Chet and Wemby can be generational talents and emerge as the best big men in the NBA down the line. The skill that they each possess at such a young age is impressive and puts their respective organizations in a perfect spot to achieve immediate growth.

The 82-game season has not even started, yet Holmgren has already made his mark in this young rivalry, as Holmgren vs. Wembanyama is going to be talked about every single year. Quite honestly, it is not hard to imagine that these two are going to have their fair share of battles in the postseason down the line.

The Thunder rookie won this first battle, but it's just the preseason and the war is far from over. Oklahoma City and San Antonio will face off four times during the regular season, each game gaining more importance in this year's Rookie of the Year race. Holmgren and Wembanyama know what to expect from one another, which is why their their first meaningful regular season game on November 14 will be a must-see spectacle.