Published November 25, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has emerged as one of the best players in the NBA in the early goings of the 2022-23 campaign. Through 17 games played, the 24-year old combo guard is averaging 31.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists on near 50-40-90 splits, continuing the linear progression he’s displayed over the course of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nonetheless, while Gilgeous-Alexander showed the immense potential he possessed during his rookie season with the Los Angeles Clippers, only a select few could have foreseen this kind of breakout from the Canadian international. And Patrick Beverley – SGA’s former teammate – seems to be one of those people, having prognosticated such improvements due to, perhaps, the Paul George-sized chip on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s shoulder.

“From day one you told me I was gonna be a superstar. […] He was mad about that [Paul George trade]. I’m like, ‘Bro, why are you mad?’ [And he was like], ‘What the f–k you mean, why I’m mad? [They were] saying you could’ve had me and Paul George.’ At a young age. For a sophomore to even attempt to say that, like okay, that’s some ballsy s–t,” Beverley said in his podcast, the Pat Bev Pod.

“He knows exactly who he is. He’s a superstar.”

Patrick Beverley is right. A superstar, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander indeed is. There will be plenty of discussions still as to which team won the blockbuster trade back in 2019. Nevertheless, both teams will certainly be pleased with how the trade has turned out for them.

The Thunder were able to acquire a bonafide star in Gilgeous-Alexander in exchange for someone who wanted out, while the Clippers were able to sign Kawhi Leonard following the arrival of Paul George. The trade may bear even more fruit for OKC in the years to come, with plenty of Clippers draft picks still headed their way. This exchange simply proves that blockbuster trades in the NBA can indeed be a non-zero-sum game.