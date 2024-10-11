After losing 122-113 in overtime to the Houston Rockets, Dillon Jones and the Oklahoma City Thunder improved to 2-1 in preseason play after beating the New Zealand Breakers 117-89 on the second night of a back-to-back. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault gave his starters and the rest of his rotational players the night off, showcasing first-round pick Jones’ capabilities on both ends of the floor, second-year forward Adam Flagler’s impressive three-point shooting, and second-year big man Ousmane Dieng’s near triple-double as six Thunder players scored in double figures.

Jones finished with 23 points on 8-of-13 attempts, including 2-of-3 from deep, 13 rebounds, six assists, four steals, and two blocks. Flagler scored 25 points on 9-of-17 attempts, including a whopping 5-for-10 from behind the 3-point arc, while Dieng (20 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists) stuffed the stat sheet and finished with two blocks.

After the win, Jones talked about conversations with Daigneault about his unique strength and how to use it to his advantage this upcoming season despite his rookie status.

“I think it’s just about trying to play the game on my terms where it’s beneficial for me. [There’s] going to be quicker players, faster players, whatever you want to say, at times, but one thing that I have is physical strength, and that’s something where I should have the leg up on a lot of people that I play even being a rookie,” Jones said. “So, I just try to leverage the game in that way however many chances I can. When it comes to playing weight and all that, talking to the former staff, and all that, it’s just a process.

“We’ll learn. I’m still learning myself. I’m only 22. So, there’s still a lot of things I got to learn about how I feel better. Then, you just gotta get the reps at it,” Jones concluded.

Mark Daigneault drops truth bomb on Thunder’s Dillon Jones

Head coach Mark Daigneault sees a high ceiling above Oklahoma City Thunder’s 26th overall pick, Dillon Jones. After Jones finished with an efficient 17 points on 8-of-11 attempts in a 112-107 preseason debut against the San Antonio Spurs, Daigneault graded Jones and fellow rookie Ajay Mitchell a C.

However, the rookie’s confidence, along with his physique, shone throughout the early preseason.

“He’s a hard-playing guy. He’s a really unique physique. He’s strong, a low center of gravity. He’s got to learn how to leverage that defensively with his physicality because he’s got a chance to become a pretty impactful defender because of his strength and just how low to the ground he is,” Daigneault said. “But, he’s really gotta learn how to do that.”

The Thunder will face the Nuggets in Denver for their next preseason game on Tuesday.