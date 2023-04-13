James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has arrived to his Oklahoma City Thunder’s play-in game against the New Orleans Pelicans wearing an outfit that looks like it’s straight out of a Levi’s commercial.

The Thunder superstar arrived to the win-or-go-home game in a double denim number, with jeans complemented by a denim jacket over the top of a shirt and tie. He capped off the look with a pair of shades and black dress shoes.

Thunder fans will be hoping that the bold outfit choice matches his confidence on the floor tonight, with Gilgeous-Alexander likely to be a major factor in whether OKC is able to advance through to the playoffs as the number eight seed. The 24-year-old has taken an enormous step forward this year, jumping from 24.5 points per game last year to 31.4 this year, while his field goal percentage also improved from 45.3% to 51.0%.

He certainly hasn’t been the only positive for the Thunder this season, with the development of Josh Giddey and arrival of Jalen Williams both also having a significant impact on their fortunes. Their jump from 14th to 10th, however, which saw them go from a 24-win team last season to a 40-win team this season, would have been impossible without his performance, which has seen him go from a talented two-way guard to a legitimate star in the NBA.

With the Thunder coming up against an in-form Pelicans team led by Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum, they are going to need Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to display the kind of poise that has been such an evident part of his game all year. Rocking up in a double denim outfit certainly captured people’s attention; the question now is can he do the same on the court?