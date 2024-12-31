Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has elevated his game to new heights this season, leading his team to an 11-game winning streak while earning Western Conference Player of the Week. The All-Star guard is ending the calendar year on a high note. Gilgeous-Alexander surpassed Nikola Jokic for MVP as the betting favorite before the association announced he and Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey as the league’s Player of the Week of their respective conferences.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to a perfect 4-0 week, extending their winning streak into double figures. He averaged 35.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists. He led in wins against the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers when Gilgeous-Alexander matched his career-high 45 points, Charlotte Hornets, and Memphis Grizzlies.

Shai continues to have an MVP-caliber season, while Oklahoma City remains atop the Western Conference with a 26-5 record. After matching his career-high 45 points and eight assists, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault recognized his star point guard’s ability to remain poised while getting teammates involved in a memorable performance.

“That was a masterpiece,” Daigneault said, describing Gilgeous-Alexander’s impressive performance. “I mean, he was at his own pace the entire night. I thought he moved it out of the early helps and got his teammates activated, but great blend of passing and attacking, great blend of shooting and attacking. He just had total control of the wheel tonight.”

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will look to extend their winning streak to 12 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Jalen Williams on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s case for MVP

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams delivered his explicit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP case for the Western Conference Player of the Week after Sunday’s 130-106 win against the Memphis Grizzlies. When a reporter asked Williams how he’d advise naysayers who believe the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award belongs to someone not named Gilgeous-Alexander, his advice was simple.

Use your eyes. Williams, who has an up-close look on a nightly basis, says it’s all one needs to do to see Gilgeous-Alexander is worthy of the NBA’s illustrious honor, per The Oklahoman’s Joel Lorenzi.

“Watch the games. It’s pretty obvious. I don’t know how he didn’t get it last year. So, I don’t know what to tell you. I’m there every day,” Williams said. “I see it every day. I’m in the game. Just watch the game. Trust your eyes. Watch the s***. That’s a bad man.”

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.0 points, 6.2 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game as he continues making his case for league MVP.