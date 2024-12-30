ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

After a 35-point performance in a win against the Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the new betting favorite for Most Valuable Player, surpassing Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic. After beating the Grizzlies 130-106, Thunder forward Jalen Williams campaigned for Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP case to win the illustrious honor.

As the defending Most Valuable Player recipient, Jokic has held the top spot for best odds of winning in 2025 for most of the season. However, Gilgeous-Alexander leapfrogged the back-to-back MVP, with +125 odds to Jokic’s +135, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has the third-best odds (+550), followed by Boston Celtics champion Jayson Tatum (+1500). At the same time, San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama and New York Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns round out the top five with the same odds (+7500).

After Gilgeous-Alexander tied a career-high 45 points in a 120-114 win against the Indiana Pacers, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault called it a masterpiece performance. Given that Shai also finished with eight assists, seven rebounds, two blocks, and one steal, it was a dominating night on both ends of the floor.

“Everybody seemed to make a big play for us tonight that we really needed on a night where we were playing a very hot opponent,” Daigneault said. “With that said, Shai was outstanding tonight. That was a masterpiece. I mean, he was at his own pace the entire night. I thought he moved it out of the early helps and got his teammates activated, but a great blend of passing and attacking, a great blend of shooting and attacking. He just had total control of the wheel tonight.”

The Thunder followed that win with a 106-94 win against the Charlotte Hornets, stretching their impressive winning streak into double digits before Sunday’s win pushed him past Nikola Jokic in the MVP race.

Jalen Williams on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s case for MVP

Thunder forward Jalen Williams spoke on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s case for MVP and didn’t hold back after they beat the Grizzlies to extend their winning streak to a whopping eleven games.

For Williams, the proof is in the game-by-game consistent production, per the Oklahoman’s Joel Lorenzi.

“Watch the games. It’s pretty obvious. I don’t know how he didn’t get it last year. So, I don’t know what to tell you,” Williams said. “I’m there every day. I see it every day. I’m in the game. Just watch the game. Trust your eyes. Watch the s***. That’s a bad man.”

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.0 points on 52.3% shooting, 6.2 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game this season.