Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Canada secured a spot in the 2024 Olympics in Paris after taking down Spain in the second round of the FIBA World Cup. Not only that, but the Canadians are also headed to the quarterfinals of the tournament after their insane comeback win.

It's the first time since Canada's men's basketball team qualified for the Olympics since 2000. Naturally, the momentous achievement had Gilgeous-Alexander hyped up, so much so that the Thunder guard even dropped the coolest reaction to it.

On Instagram, SGA elevated his caption game once more as he dropped bars while celebrating the victory and Paris 2024 qualification.

“They debating about if my bag is deep

B[e]c[ause] they know the only thing I really lack is sleep

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

Left home and I said I wouldn't be back for weeks

Until I made sure I was in Paris next summer and not for fashion week”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has always been known for his epic social media captions, but he has certainly outdone himself this time.

No one can blame SGA, though. He has every right to talk and be proud of what they have accomplished. It has been a two-decade wait for Canada to return to Olympics basketball, and they finally did it. Not to mention that they have a legitimate chance to compete considering the quality of talents they have.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (@shai)

It will be interesting to see what else Canada can accomplish moving forward. The big one right in front of them is the FIBA World Cup, though it will be quite the challenge as they face Luka Doncic and Slovenia in the quarterfinals.