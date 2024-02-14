A new batch of Oklahoma City Thunder stars are on the rise

The Oklahoma City Thunder once again showed why they're top contenders despite fielding such a young team. Behind big games from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, the Thunder pulled off a 127-113 win over the Orlando Magic.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 32 points and five assists while Williams tallied 33 points on 12-of-18 (66.7%) field goal attempts. Their respective performances put together now add another Thunder milestone in the NBA's record books. As of Tuesday, Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams have become the eighth pair of teammates aged 25 or younger to score 30+ points in back-to-back games throughout league history. (per Daily Thunder's Brandon Rahbar)

8 teammates 25 or younger have scored 30+ PTS in B2B games in NBA history. Hazzard/Rule 1968

Adams/Davis 1979

Ewing/Wilkins 1987

KD/Westbrook 2010 + 2013

Dame/McCollum 2016

Lavine/White 2020

Tatum/Brown 2022

SGA/JDub tonight OKC has 2 of the 8. And 3 of 9 total. (@ipopStats) — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) February 14, 2024

Both players now join a former pair of Thunder teammates, namely, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, in achieving the feat. As seen in the tweet, Durant and Westbrook managed to accomplish it twice, once in 2010 and again in 2013.

Durant and Westbrook were part of the only Oklahoma City Thunder team to reach the NBA finals (excluding the Seattle SuperSonics years). Back in 2012, a young, hungry Thunder team consisting of Durant, Westbrook, James Harden and Serge Ibaka looked like they were ready to win it all, defeating the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. Unfortunately, during the grand finale, they would fall at the hands of LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

Now, a new generation of young Thunder stars is on the rise. Besides Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City boasts rookie sensation Chet Holmgren, along with key role players such as Josh Giddey and Lu Dort. Will they manage to gain a finals appearance once again? Only Father Time knows. However, looking at their record now, the thought of it seems very possible.