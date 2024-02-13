The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Orlando Magic as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Thunder are enjoying a great season. They are 36-17, and they are coming off a win over the Sacramento Kings Sunday night. Oklahoma City has already played the Magic once this season. They were able to win by 12 points at home. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 37 points in the win to go along with seven assists and six rebounds. As a team, the Thunder shot 45.7 percent from the field, and they made just eight threes. Oklahoma City was also able to make 18 of 21 free throws. The Thunder traded for Gordon Hayward, but he will not suit up until after the All-Star break.

The Magic are 29-24 this season, and they have won four of the last five games. In the loss against the Thunder earlier this season, the Magic scored just 100 points. Paolo Banchero had 20 points to go along with nine rebounds and eight assists. Orlando shot 46.4 percent from the field in the game. The Magic made just seven threes and shot just 62.5 percent from the free throw line. They will have a healthy lineup heading into the game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Magic Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -144

Orlando Magic: +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +122

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How to Watch Thunder vs. Magic

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma City scores the fourth-most points in the NBA this season. They are one of five teams to score over 120.0 points per game. When the Thunder score over 120 points this season, they are 25-4. It is not going to be easy, but the Thunder could score over 120 in this one. With Gilgeous-Alexander leading the charge, the Thunder a dangerous team.

The Magic do not score well. That is a reason they scored just 100 points in the first game against the Thunder this season. Orlando scores the sixth-fewest points per game in the NBA. When the Magic score under 110 points this season, they are 8-17. It would not be shocking to see the Magic score under 110 points in this game. If the Thunder can keep the Magic below that mark, they will win the game.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win

Orlando plays some very good defense. They held the Thunder to 112 points in the first game this season, which is usually enough to at least keep the game close. The Magic are tied for the fourth-fewest points allowed per game. The Thunder are going to have struggles offensively in this game with the Magic being so good at defense. If the Magic can continue to play well defensively, they will be able to cover the spread.

Final Thunder-Magic Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a close game. The Magic are a much better team when playing at home, as well. The Magic are going to give the Thunder fits in this game, they just need to score. For this reason, I am going to take the Magic to win the game straight up.

Final Thunder-Magic Prediction & Pick: Magic ML (+122), Under 223.5 (-110)