By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been turning heads all season. The Oklahoma City Thunder has made believers out of several NBA talking heads – including Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

The former bruising big man couldn’t say SGA’s name properly – but he did advocate for him not just to be an All-Star but a starter of the games as well. The Toronto native was appreciative of added attention but knows his priorities lie elsewhere.

“Yeah, it’s cool,” said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the All-Star buzz. “The recognition is obviously a nice thing but obviously that’s not what I work hard everyday for. We’ve got a good group going here with a lot of young players trying to find themselves in the NBA. My job is to kind of spearhead and lead that. Make sure everyone’s getting better. But I think we’re doing so, so that’s all I’m worried about.”

I asked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander his thoughts on Charles Barkley saying he better be starting in the All Star Game. pic.twitter.com/TI1PUxGw1G — SneakerReporter (@SneakerReporter) December 4, 2022

When you focus on getting better, both individually and as a team, then the accolades follow. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is clearly embodying that right now.

His much-improved play this season has garnered him a surefire ticket to the All-Star Game as long as he keeps up his torrid pace. With the Thunder playing much better than previous iterations, it’s clear that his numbers impact winning in OKC as well and are more than just empty stats on a bad team.

The Thunder are right at the cusp of a breakthrough. Whether that happens this season or the next, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the man right at the center of it all.