All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 130-109 win against the Sacramento Kings. Ahead of a four-game road trip, Isaiah Hartenstein knew what the Thunder needed to be successful. He made his presence felt throughout the night while Jalen Williams turned in another stellar performance. After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander named Hartenstein the best screener he's ever played alongside, as the attention to detail made all the difference in creating space for Shai and the rest of his teammates.

SGA scored 37 points on 13-of-20 attempts, including 4-for-8 from deep. He also finished with 11 assists but pointed toward Hartenstein when a reporter asked Gilgeous-Alexander if Isaiah is the best screener of Gilgeous-Alexander's career.

“Yeah, I would say so,” Gilgeous-Alexander replied. “What I've come to understand as a screener is that if you screen really well, you'll get yourself open, and Isaiah has that down to a tee. He understands angles, and he understands timing. He understands when exactly to screen to get me so open that his guy has to react so much to me that he now becomes open. He has screening figured out for sure. Then, obviously, his size helps. He's massive, and he makes the game easier because of it.”

Williams' 28 points on 10-of-16 attempts, including scoring 11 consecutive points in the final frame, kept the Kings at bay down the stretch. He also finished with five assists, four rebounds, and a pair of steals, while Hartenstein notched his second double-double (17 points, 10 rebounds) in his first two games with Oklahoma City.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander eyed Isaiah Hartenstein for Thunder

Isaiah Hartenstein was ideal for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander has had eyes on the veteran center since Hartenstein's lone season with the New York Knicks, who SGA watched reach the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2024.

“I was watching the playoffs, and I'm aware of contract situations in the league. So, I kind of knew as he was playing,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “And then, once I saw the Knicks make all those moves without him involved, I was like, ‘hmm.'

“But he definitely proved himself in that playoff run and toward the end of the season last year. He was big in their success. I know he'll be a big part of our success moving forward.”

Hartenstein was a vital piece to the Knicks' postseason run. While Gilgeous-Alexander says he has no input in the moves that Thunder president of basketball operations Sam Presti makes, he trusts the front office to make the right decisions and credited Presti with “reading his mind” ahead of the Hartenstein signing.