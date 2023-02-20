Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is taking LeBron James’ block on him during the NBA All-Star Game personal, so much so that he has a warning for the Los Angeles Lakers forward the next time they meet on the court.

Early in the contest, James blocked SGA’s shot after the Thunder star saw a clear path to the basket. As everyone knows, no defense is being played in the All-Star Game, and that was the case until LeBron pulled off the denial on Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Thunder guard doesn’t seem to appreciate that, noting how James wasn’t playing defense until that. He then noted that he “got something for that next time.”

So we’re not sure if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is joking here or not. His facial expression suggests he’s serious, as he didn’t even smile as he made the comments. But hey, at least Team Giannis won, giving SGA and his All-Star teammates the last laugh on Sunday night.

Fortunately for fans, the wait won’t be too long to see what Gilgeous-Alexander “got” for LeBron James the next time they meet. The Thunder have a scheduled game against the Lakers on March 1, which will be played on their homecourt at Paycom Center. They will then meet again later in the month, but it will be in Crypto.com Arena.

Is Shai hinting a scoring explosion when the Thunder play LeBron and the Lakers soon? Don’t be surprised if that happens!