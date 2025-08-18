Few collaborations have had a lasting impact on the sneaker landscape quite like that of Off-White founder Virgil Abloh, who propelled sneakers into an all new era of exclusivity. Including iconic sneakers like the Air Jordan 1 and various Nike silhouettes, some of the the more popular releases have come in the form of the timeless Nike Air Force 1. This next “Sesame” colorway is eyeing an extremely hyped release for later this year.

Virgil Abloh first joined Off-White with Nike in 2017 with his debut of “The Ten” collection comprised of Nike's most classic sneaker silhouettes throughout their history. Including the Nike Air Force 1, Abloh went on to create numerous AF1 colorways, many of which were done in collaboration with events at the Museum of Modern Art or ComplexCon.

Playing off the monochromatic theme once again, this “Sesame” colorway was originally debuted at a Virgil Abloh exhibit at Design Miami 2022. While many thought this shoe would receive another exclusive release, it never came to fruition during upcoming exhibitions. However, Nike will finally bring the pair out of the vault for a public release.

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1

We see Virgil Abloh's patented Off-White deconstructed look throughout another Nike Air Force 1, accented by the typical stitched Nike Swoosh in Metallic Silver. The tongue will also be done in a deconstructed foam to match the sockliner, while the usual “AIR” is seen on the Sesame outsole. The shoes are accented with the usual orange tab on the end of the Nike Swoosh along with a Sesame plastic hangtag for the final touch.

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “Sesame” has yet to receive a hard drop date, but the shoe is expected to arrive sometime during the fall season of 2025 for an expected retail tag of $150. However, these will be released in extremely limited quantities on Nike SNKRS app and will likely skyrocket in price on the aftermarket, so be sure to secure your pair on release day!