The New York Yankees have placed star outfielder Aaron Judge on the 10-day injured list with a flexor strain in his right elbow, an injury he suffered during a 9-4 home loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Friday’s series opener. Though significant, the injury is less devastating than initially feared.

While concerns initially pointed toward a possible UCL injury and Tommy John surgery, tests confirmed no ligament damage. The Yankees expect Judge to miss 10 to 20 days and plan to use him first as a designated hitter before he resumes his role in right field.

With Judge sidelined, the Yankees are weighing options to fill the roster gap. One name gaining serious attention is top outfield prospect Spencer Jones, who has been dominating at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Jones will be in the discussion to take Judge’s spot on the active roster, according to Jack Curry of YES Network.

In just 20 games, Jones has slashed an incredible .400 average with 13 home runs, posting a 247 wRC+. He even had a three-home run game recently, showcasing his power surge.

However, his promotion is complicated by minor back spasms that forced him to miss a game on Friday. Although he returned to action Saturday, the Yankees may hesitate to call him up immediately. While Jones remains in the conversation, the Yankees likely won’t promote him in the short term, especially if they can’t guarantee him regular at-bats.

The Yankees are currently fielding an outfield of Giancarlo Stanton, Jasson Dominguez, Trent Grisham, and Cody Bellinger. Stanton, who hasn’t played the outfield since 2023 due to chronic injuries, is a questionable defensive option.

The Yankees also need to manage designated hitter duties carefully, as both Judge and Stanton could require time in that role upon return.

If the Yankees don’t promote Jones, they could turn to Everson Pereira, who is healthy and already on the 40-man roster. In 67 Triple-A games, Pereira has a slash line of .260/.353/.516, with 19 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 9 stolen bases in 300 at-bats, making him a viable and less risky short-term solution.

Another alternative is Bryan De La Cruz, a veteran with 491 MLB games under his belt across stints with the Marlins, Pirates, and Braves. His career line sits at .251/.295/.402, with 58 home runs and 208 RBIs.