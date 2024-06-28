Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, who has been a constant subject of trade rumors, has been told by the team that he cannot play for Team Canada this summer in the Olympics per Toronto Raptors reporter Doug Smith:

“Andrew Wiggins out of Canadian Olympic picture, according to a source. Golden State Warriors playing hardball with veteran they are looking to move. Canadian team opens camp later tonight”

Wiggins was reportedly not happy with the Warriors' decision, per Raptors reporter Michael Grange:

“Told this was 11th hour thing. Wiggins was insured & cleared medically by @CanBball but now very much on trade block & Dubs not havjng it. With Wiggins ankle injury last season and $85m on line, not hard for team doctor to find a reason. Wiggins not happy, but not many options.”

Wiggins had been previously announced as one of the 20 players chosen to participate in the team's training camp in Toronto ahead of the Olympics, which take place in Paris starting July 24. The training camp runs from June 28 to July 7. Wiggins seemed to be a lock for the team and a starter as well before the Warriors shut him down.

It's definitely a disappointing loss for Canada, which can earn his first-ever Olympic medal in basketball at the upcoming Games. Team Canada is coming off a bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup after defeating the United States to claim third place.

It's possible that Wiggins could get dealt soon enough to participate in the Games. However, he also may be very tough for the Warriors to move. Wiggins has three years and $84.7 million left on his contract; assuming he picks up his 2026-27 player option.

Wiggins averaged a career-low 13.2 points per game last season.

Warriors to make Klay Thompson decision amid Andrew Wiggins trade chatter

Klay Thompson had a difficult season for the Warriors last year, and now there's a chance that he won't suit up for the team again.

Head coach Steve Kerr opened up about the possibility of Thompson not coming back, via the Jim Rome Show.

“This is the way it works in the NBA and any professional sport,” Kerr explained. “There's just gonna be difficult moments. Uncomfortable moments where money is involved, contracts, you know, respect, however you wanna put it. What I do know is that Klay has been such an integral part of everything around here. Obviously, you know, multi-time champion, but even more than that just someone who has such a great connection with the Bay Area, with the franchise, with his teammates.”

While Thompson is a Warriors legend and future Hall-of-Famer, the Warriors' front office may not make him the type of offer that he desires this offseason. The 34-year-old averaged 17.9 points last season, his fewest since 2012-13. He also put up a 38.7% clip from long range.