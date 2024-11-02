The 2024-25 Oklahoma City Thunder continue rewriting history throughout their first two weeks of the regular season. After the Thunder’s top-ranked defense made franchise history in a 105-93 win against the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City made NBA history after beating the Portland Trail Blazers 137-114 Friday night.

The Thunder became the first team to start a season 5-0 with victories of 12+ points, per Thunder Focus’ X, formerly Twitter. Their 23-point blowout win against the Trail Blazers is their biggest win thus far. OKC’s 105-93 victory against the Spurs is the closest they’ve come to picking up its first loss.

The Denver Nuggets, Chicago Bulls, and Atlanta Hawks all lost to the Thunder by 15 points or more. In Friday’s win, the Trail Blazers outscored Oklahoma City 44-31 in the second quarter to pull even at 68 at halftime. Then, the Thunder’s defense held Portland to 17 third-quarter points before its lead ballooned to 20+ as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took advantage of a string of defensive stops en route to scoring 12 of his 30 points in the second half.

OKC outscored the Trail Blazers 38-17, including a 21-5 run before taking a 106-85 lead into the final frame.

“I thought San Antonio was our weakest outing offensively in the four games just in terms of the way we want to play, and tonight was maybe our best,” Daigneault said after the win. “And they were physical with us. They had really good defenders on the floor, yet we solved problems with five guys tonight.”

The Thunder’s in-game instincts made the difference in the second half.

“They do a good job of just staying steady through the ups and downs of the game,” Daigneault added. “They understand the nature of the game. They know it’s 48 minutes. We’ve had different experiences that we’ve learned from, I think. I thought we really course correct that quickly was very encouraging.”

Ajay Mitchell’s ‘smart basketball’ is leading to meaningful impact

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Ajay Mitchell is fitting in seamlessly in his first two weeks in the NBA. It’s rare to see a second-round pick latch onto a championship-contending team’s rotation so soon. But that’s precisely what Mitchell does in his first season with the Thunder.

He talked about what the experience had been like before facing the Trail Blazers.

“I feel like my teammates and coaches trust me. So, it’s been amazing. Amazing to get those minutes,” Mitchell said. “I’ve learned every day from training camp. Every day up until now. So, it’s been amazing just to get all of those reps and get used to the game.”

Mitchell contributed eight points, two assists, and two rebounds in 17 minutes against the Trail Blazers.