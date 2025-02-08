Chet Holmgren has returned from injury for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it seems he hasn't missed a step.

Holmgren returned to the Thunder's starting lineup on Friday night against the Toronto Raptors. A pelvic fracture sidelined the big man since mid-November, having his squad come together as they persevered through that obstacle.

With 6:10 remaining in the first quarter, Holmgren knocked down a jumper inside the paint as he marked his first appearance on the court in months in a positive way.

How Chet Holmgren has performed for Thunder this season

Before the injury, Chet Holmgren played in 10 games to start the 2024-25 NBA season for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Holmgren averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and two assists on 50.5% shooting from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc. He looks to build off his rookie season where he earned a spot on the All-Rookie First Team and helped the Thunder make the West Semifinals for the first time since 2016.

The Thunder went 8-2 with Holmgren on the court to start the season. And despite his injury, they kept the momentum going by having a 32-7 record to show for it. Their ability to produce without one of their key players is a big reason to why some view the team to have a strong shot at competing for a championship.

Oklahoma City sits at the top of the Western Conference standings with a 40-9 record. They are on a three-game win streak, being one of two teams to have 40 or more wins at this point of the season.

Following Friday's matchup with the Toronto Raptors, the Thunder will next face the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.