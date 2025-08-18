The Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Sunday to end the Crew's 14-game winning streak. Jose Trevino had two RBI, and Austin Hays hit a walk-off in the tenth inning. The Reds started the day by designating Jake Fraley for assignment just after he suffered a knee injury. Terry Francona spoke with MLB.com's Mike Petraglia about the decision.

“There's some conversations with agents and stuff that are probably not for this room, but they happen,” Francona told the media before Sunday's game. “And we were talking [Saturday] night, we were a little concerned about playing short, with a two-man bench. And then through conversations — and there's some that are kind of private, and some that I can't explain — but [we] just came to the idea that giving Jake a chance to go play, where maybe he thinks he deserves to play … is maybe better than him sitting [on] the bench here”

The Reds would have had a two-man bench because catcher Tyler Stephenson hurt his thumb. But neither injury was enough to land on the injured list, so they needed to send someone down to make room for Will Benson. Neither player had minor-league options, so Fraley was DFA'ed.

Fraley has been a rotational outfielder for the Reds over the last four seasons. In 362 games, he has a .260 batting average and .757 OPS in Cincinnati. With Noelvi Marte moving to the outfield, Fraley was pushed out because of a lack of offensive upside.

The next step for Fraley and the Reds depends on whether other teams want him to be on their 40-man rosters. If a team with a need in the outfield, like the Cardinals with Victor Scott's recent injury, wants him, they can make a trade or sign him after Cincy releases him. But Fraley's time in Cincinnati is likely over.