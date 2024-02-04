The Thunder should be aggressive at the trade deadline.

Not a lot of NBA pundits saw the Oklahoma City Thunder possibly finishing as the one seed in the Western Conference. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams have been an exceptional trio this season, driving the young Thunder toward championship contention. Their challenge now is maintaining that success over the second half of the season and elevating their play when the playoffs arrive come April.

Since the Thunder's aspirations this season have increased, their ability to bolster the roster by adding a couple of rotational pieces before the trade deadline is a best-case scenario. Adding an impact big with real size off the bench would help, but upgrading on Josh Giddey or Luguentz Dort in the starting lineup would be ideal for Oklahoma City.

The Thunder have been a popular topic of conversation leading up to February 8th because of their rare flexibility and accelerated winning timeline, but anything can happen at the trade deadline—including a nightmare scenario that leaves Oklahoma City struggling to stay atop the West.

Thunder miss out on big to complement Chet Holmgren

It has been very evident the Thunder are looking for combo forwards or big men to give them additional size in potential playoff matchups with teams like the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. A minor injury or illness to Holmgren in a seven-game series would be disastrous for Oklahoma City, forcing coach Mark Daigneault to rely on Jaylin Willians and Kenrich Williams for starter-type minutes up front.

Nic Claxton, Dorian Finney-Smith and Kelly Olynyk are players the Thunder could acquire before February 8th who would bolster their depth for the postseason. Inexperience might be a glaring weakness because Oklahoma City has yet to make the playoffs; games in April and May will be very new to them. Even if the Thunder lose in the first or second round, guards and wings like Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace are fantastic building blocks.

OKC's primary aim must be adding length, bulk and depth on the interior. If nothing happens by Thursday, then it will be a disappointment for their fanbase.

Keeping tradable players they will not retain this summer

Two Thunder forwards who are perfect potential salary-fillers in trade packages built around draft capital are Davis Bertans and Aleksej Pokusevski.

OKC's flexility when it comes to trade offers is a major advantage the front office has at the trade deadline. If Presti and company know they will not keep a couple of specific players heading into next season, it would be more advisable to let go of them before the trade deadline because the Thunder are performing at a high level right now.

Inexperience haunts them at the worst time

If they do not get the veteran help they need before the trade deadline, it could easily be a cause for the Thunder to plummet down the standings before the end of the regular season. That is a worst-case scenario for Oklahoma City, which is why it is advisable for management to pursue veteran who have proven they can contribute on the game's biggest, brightest stages.