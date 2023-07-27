The Oklahoma City Thunder made some interesting offseason free-agent signings and trades, focusing primarily on boosting the depth of the backcourt options behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the roster. The Thunder currently has 20 players under contract, so while the quantity of players is more than enough, there could be a quality upgrade sitting out there for OKC to further explore.

The Thunder currently employ a nice mix of potential young stars, quality young role players. and helpful veterans. It's a team positioned nicely to make a big trade down the line by using the big salary of Davis Bertans and attaching prospects and future picks. Once the Thunder know exactly what Chet Holmgren, the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is going to be, the future can start to take shape with a little more clarity.

Developing Holmgren into the star two-way center he has the potential to be should be the first priority for Oklahoma City this season. He needs lots of touches and time next to Gilgeous-Alexander, as their on-court chemistry with each other and Josh Giddey will dictate just how high the ceiling for this team really is.

While veterans like Victor Oladipo, a former second-overall pick himself, can help mentor Holmgren, there may still be an opportunity to bring another veteran who can help Holmgren both on and off the floor.

Thunder's biggest roster need this offseason

After Chet Holmgren, the Thunder look a little thin up front.

Jaylin Williams, who started 36 games as a rookie, might be the only other truly reliable option at the 4/5 for OKC. Bertans hasn't been the same high-volume 3-point threat over his last two seasons, and Aleksej Pokusevski remains a big mystery despite his interesting skill set. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl hasn't shown to be much more than a replacement-level option in the frontcourt. Kenrich Williams has been really effective as a small-ball frontcourt option offensively and would make an interesting pair with Holmgren.

Still, the depth behind Holmgren is a little worrisome if the Thunder has plans of making a postseason run. OKC could use someone to take some of the regular season grind of guarding stronger, more physical post presences off Holmgren's plate, and there aren't a lot of guys on the roster who currently fit the bill.

Thunder free agency targets

The Thunder roster has only one hole left in free agency to address: backup center.

While it's slim picking at most positions, there are still some viable backup center options in free agency this late in the game. Christian Wood and Blake Griffin are two of the best offensive options, while Bismack Biyombo or Willie Cauley-Stein could fill defensive roles. As fun as it would be to bring Griffin back home to Oklahoma where his basketball career all started, he's likely holding out for a chance to lock on with a clear title contender.

It probably makes the most sense for Oklahoma City to consolidate some pieces and upgrade the frontcourt depth behind Chet Holmgren via trade, but if free agency was the preferred path, there's one option who stands head and shoulders, quite literally, above the competition.

At 7-foot-3 and 290 pounds, Boban Marjanovic who would kill two birds with one stone. He'd provide the Thunder with a big body to eat some regular season minutes, and he'd be a valuable mentor and positive vibes producer in the locker room.

Marjanovic, 34, has been a favorite of star players like Luka Doncic at seemingly every stop. Boban and Gilgeous-Alexander played together with the Clippers when SGA was a rookie, so there's already some history there.

Boban is the rare player who brings so much to the table and doesn't seem to take anything off it. He doesn't need playing time but can fill in admirably when his number is called upon. He's seemingly universally beloved, which isn't a small thing for a talented young group figuring out how to coexist. There are also only so many 7-foot-3 humans out there — Boban can relate to Holmgren in a way maybe some other veterans couldn't.

It's understandable if the Thunder feel set with what they have. Identifying long-term pieces to grow with the core is a huge priority right now, as it should be. But creating a positive environment for those players to develop in matters a whole lot as well, and from everything we know about Boban Marjanovic, his addition could help in that regard in a big way and complete the Thunder's offseason.