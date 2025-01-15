After Jalen Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder withstood a 38-29 third quarter from the Philadelphia 76ers that sliced their lead to six points (87-81), they fended off their opponent in the final frame. The Thunder kept the 76ers at bay in the final frame, outscoring them 31-21 to secure a 118-102 win. However, against a shorthanded Sixers squad, Williams reminded reporters never to take an NBA team lightly, regardless of who’s available or not.

The 76ers were without their All-Stars Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George. Add Caleb Martin to the list, and Philadelphia’s starting lineup was thin against a relatively healthy Thunder team. Amid a lackluster third quarter, Oklahoma City nearly surrendered a 24-point lead. Still, the Thunder celebrated with their sideline reporter.

After the win, Williams discussed the importance of never taking an opponent likely.

“Everybody out there deserves to be in the NBA,” Williams said. “So, that’s how we treat it. And we still try to accomplish what we’re trying to do regardless of who’s out there and who’s playing — teams like that, you still have to treat with respect. You can lose to anybody, and you can lose to anybody in the NBA. So, that’s kind of how we approach games like that.”

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points, nine assists, and two steals. Williams finished with 24 points, six assists, four rebounds, and three steals. 76ers forward Justin Edwards’ 25 points and Jeff Dowtin Jr.’s 18 points led Philly off the bench, while Guerschon Yabusele’s 17 points and seven rebounds led the starters.

Jalen Williams on changes to DPOY, endorses Thunder teammate

Thunder forward Jalen Williams wants changes to All-Defensive Teams, including seeing the NBA select two Defensive Player of the Year honorees. Williams talked about it during his appearance on The Young Man and the Three podcast.

“I think they should add a third team,” Williams said. “I have a big thing with that. I don’t know how there [are] three teams offensively, and there’s only two teams defensively.”

He says his teammate Lu Dort deserves to be on one of those three teams.

“He definitely deserves it,” Williams said. “At least while I’ve been here, these last three years, he’s had the hardest match-up every year, every game for 82 plus games. Last year, played 100 games, he has the best player for 100 games, the whole game. I don’t know how you don’t get it.

The Thunder concluded their four-game road trip with a 3-1 record.