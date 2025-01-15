The vibes surrounding the Oklahoma City Thunder are ever-immaculate, and why wouldn't they be? The freight train that is the Thunder keeps on rolling along, as they moved to 33-6 on the season after demolishing the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, 118-102. And as is the case after every home win, the Thunder roster is up to some shenanigans during the postgame interview with FanDuel Sports Network's Nick Gallo.

Usually, nearly the entire Thunder roster is present for the postgame interview as a show of solidarity for their best player of the game, a distinction that typically falls to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. On Tuesday, this was certainly the case, as he put up 32 points and nine assists in their win over the 76ers. But this time, the OKC contingent that was present during the interview made Gallo the butt of the joke.

For some reason, Thunder players, such as Jalen Williams, Luguentz Dort, and Jaylin Williams were hanging towels all over the sideline reporter, with Gilgeous-Alexander dealing the final blow — implying that Gallo's face should be covered for the sake of the children watching at home.

Expand Tweet

Some may take these shenanigans from the Thunder the wrong way; they may perceive this kind of fun as a sign of the team's immaturity or inability to take these games seriously. But this OKC squad is one of the youngest in the league and they're only making the most out of everything that they have. And their play has been so elite this season that they've earned the right to do whatever they please (as long as it's not hurting anyone) without having others rain on their parade.

Thunder continue charge towards the top of the league

The Thunder have long been the sleeping giant of the association, but they have now blossomed into a powerhouse, with Sam Presti putting together another masterclass in how to build a contending team. OKC has arguably the most complete team in the association, as they have the personnel to take on any other contending unit — with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the charge as an MVP-caliber player.

It's incredible that the Thunder have gone on this incredible run as of late despite not having Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso on the active roster. Things are only about to get better for Oklahoma City from here, especially when they are having all the fun in the world with nary a care about how others perceive their actions.