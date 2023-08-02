The Oklahoma City Thunder have a lot of work to do to improve on a pedestrian 2022 season, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's development will be key. The star guard had a career year last season and is now on Team Canada preparing for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Team Canada's roster is headlined by Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray, who just won a championship with the Denver Nuggets and whose availability may be limited for the team during the event.

Recently, Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder running mate Chet Holmgren was given the spotlight treatment by point guard Josh Giddey. Oklahoma City still has one major concern heading into 2023, but Gilgeous-Alexander's continued development could make up for a lot of shortcomings.

Gilgeous-Alexander said recently that he is glad Murray has decided to honor his commitment to Team Canada, and also commented on how he envisioned the superstar FIBA pairing heading into the event.

Shai on having Murray in camp: "He committed, he stayed true to his word & it means a lot." Has he imagined what playing with him would be like? "Honestly, I haven't. It should be very fun though. Both of us know how to play & have a few tools that we can use to help each other" — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) August 1, 2023

According to Toronto Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg, every player on the Canadian team is expected to be available to play, including the dynamic Thunder guard. Murray's status however, is “at least a bit up in the air,” he added.

The World Cup is scheduled to run from August 25 until September 10. With star players expected to participate like Gilgeous-Alexander, interest could be high for the event, and it could be an excellent opportunity for the Thunder guard to show how far he's come on a world stage.

Canada is currently ranked 15th in the FIBA rankings, and must turn in a top-two finish among teams from the Americas to qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

While the Thunder failed to officially qualify for the playoffs in 2023, the FIBA experience could be just what the doctor ordered for Gilgeous-Alexander's game — regardless of whether Murray joins him or not.