TI11 Two-Time Hopefuls in the Dota 2 The International Grand Finals

With just two more matches in tow, we’re assured to get at least one two-time champion in the TI11 Grand Finals.

We’re now on the final day of the Dota 2 The International 2022 Grand Finals. With Team Aster eliminated, we’re now assured to crown at least one two-time champion today. Team Secret has two, while Tundra Esports and Team Liquid have one each.

The International 2022 Grand Finals Two-Time Hopefuls

Matumbaman – Apart from announcing that he’s retiring after this TI, Matumbaman’s matches today have extra gravitas as he is competing for a second Aegis. He won the Aegis back in 2017 with Team Liquid as well, so winning the Aegis this year will have the additional bonus of bringing the Aegis back to their organization. If Team Liquid wins today, the organization becomes the second two-time Aegis champions after OG, with Matumbaman being the first two-time TI champion outside of that OG squad, and the first to win two Aegis with different teammates.

Puppey – If Team Secret wins today, then Puppey will have two Aegis of the Champions. He would win two championships almost eleven years apart – and would be a great capstone to his already amazing career. Puppey has never missed a single TI since he started playing professionally, attending TI four times with his championship team Na`Vi, then seven more times with Team Secret. Although Team Secret barely qualified this year through the Last Chance Qualifiers, Puppey proved that his leadership and personal skills still have what it takes to perform this well in The International.

Heen – Apart from Puppey, another two-time hopeful in TI11 is Team Secret’s Coach Heen. Team Secret versus Team Liquid today will be bittersweet for Heen, as he was the coach of the Team Liquid squad that saw Matumbaman’s first championship back in 2017. Heen never won the championship as a player, but if Team Secret wins this year, he will be the first two-time champion as a coach.

Aui_2000 – Just like Heen, Tundra Esports’ Aui_2000 has an opportunity today to win a second Aegis. But unlike Heen, Aui_2000 would become the first two-time champion as both a player and a coach. Back in 2015, Aui_2000 won the Aegis of the Immortals with Evil Geniuses. Seven years later, Aui_2000 can cap off his career by passing the baton to the next generation, winning an Aegis for them as their veteran coach.

These four are on the running for a second Aegis today. Who do you think will win the Aegis of the Immortals today?