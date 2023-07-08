Three Detroit Tigers pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday afternoon. Starter Matt Manning went 6.2 innings and then handed the game off to the bullpen. Tigers reliever Jason Foley recorded four outs, and Alex Lange pitched a perfect ninth inning to complete the no-hitter.

The Tigers beat the Blue Jays 2-0. Detroit completes the feat not long after New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German threw a perfect game.

The Detr0it @Tigers have done it! A combined no-hitter from Matt Manning, Jason Foley and Alex Lange! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AeC2UsoJjf — MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2023

Manning was spectacular for the Tigers into the seventh inning. Detroit's starter struck out five Blue Jays and allowed three walks. He was pulled in favor of Foley after walking Cavan Biggio and reaching 91 pitches. Foley forced Whit Merrifield to fly out, ending Toronto's threat.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Manning began to tire in just his second start since April 11. His 91 pitches are a season-high.

The Blue Jays didn't get a runner on base against the Tigers' bullpen. Foley recorded four straight outs and brought his season ERA down to 2.09. Lange picked up his 13th save of the season.

It's the ninth no-hitter in Tigers history. Detroit had last accomplished the feat two years ago when Spencer Turnbull no-hit the Seattle Mariners in May 2021. It marked the fifth no-hitter of that season.

Keeping the Blue Jays hitless was no easy feat. Toronto entered Saturday's game against Detroit on a four-game winning streak. The Blue Jays pounded the Tigers 12-2 Friday night to kick off the three-game series. Toronto recorded 14 hits in the contest, just hours before they weren't able to pick up a single base hit.