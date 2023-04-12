Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning was hit with a comebacker in his right foot during his start against the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday night. Manning broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot on the play, according to Evan Petzold.

Despite the potential long-term injury, Manning says he doesn’t want to miss his next start. “It’s just a foot,” Manning said postgame.

The Tigers aren’t expected to be playoff contenders this season after coming off a 66-win 2022. Manning’s willingness to play through a broken bone in his foot might not make sense for a mediocre ball club, but his comments are sure to make him a fan favorite in Detroit.

Manning got the loss on Tuesday, allowing four runs in six innings. A first-round pick by the Tigers in 2016, Manning has a 4.78 ERA in 32 starts at the major league level. It hasn’t been the sharpest of careers to this point for Manning, but he’s still just 25 years old.

The Tigers dropped to 2-9 on the young season with the loss. A team that is already hampered with minimal pitching depth can’t afford to lose a starting pitcher that they expected to rely on a lot this season. It remains to be seen if Manning’s wishes of not missing a start will come true.

Though he hasn’t exactly lived up to his potential thus far, Matt Manning is still expected to be a key member of the Tigers’ pitching staff in 2023 and beyond. Detroit may opt to play it safe and put Manning on the shelf so his foot can heal properly.