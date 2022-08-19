Tigers make big Eduardo Rodriguez move following hiatus from team

The Detroit Tigers have had to suffer through most of their nightmarish 2022 season without one of their key offseason additions. Pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez has been on hiatus since May but is now finally set to rejoin the club.

The Tigers announced that they have reinstated Rodriguez and designated Wily Peralta for assignment.

The Tigers have announced the following roster moves:

• Reinstated LHP Eduardo Rodriguez from the restricted list

The 2022 season has been a rocky one for both the Tigers and Rodriguez. The 29-year-old pitcher was recently ghosting the team after being placed on the restricted list due to a marital issue. In 39.0 innings this season, he has a 4.38 ERA with 34 strikeouts and a FIP of 4.02. His return should help steady the ship, which is super far from being righted at all.

Detroit has a paltry record of 45-75, good for last in the AL Central. Aside from. Aside from Miguel Cabrera getting his 3,000th hit and top prospect Riley Greene showing promise, this season has been one to forget at Comerica Park. Key pitcher Casey Mize got injured and underwent Tommy John surgery, star trade acquisition Austin Meadows has been hurt and not as good as advertised, top prospect Spencer Torkelson had to be sent back down to the minor leagues and free agent signee Javier Baez has been just awful.

The Tigers fired general manager Al Avila amid their putrid season. They have the pieces to be a solid team but have failed to put any of it together. Getting Eduardo Rodriguez back on track will be a pleasant sight for Tigers fans as the season starts to wind down.