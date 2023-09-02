The 2023 season is Miguel Cabrera's swan song, the closing chapter in the Detroit Tigers slugger's illustrious career. Even then, Cabrera is not yet done climbing the all-time ladder, as he looks to put an end to his MLB career in style. And he seems to be doing just that if his performance against the Chicago White Sox in a 4-2 victory on Friday night is any indication.

Against the White Sox, Cabrera tallied two hits in four at-bats, adding even further to his hit tally. Now, the Tigers legend has 3,154 hits, tying Kansas City Royals icon George Brett for 17th on the all-time hits leaderboard, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

With 27 games left in the Tigers' season, Miguel Cabrera will have a lot more chances to add to his hits total to, perhaps, continue climbing the all-time ladder. Given the percentage of the team's games he has played (80 out of 135 thus far), Cabrera will likely play in 16 more games. He has averaged 3.7 plate appearances per game this season, so he may have at least 59 more plate appearances to end the year.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Taking into account his current batting average, he's likely to have 14 or 15 more hits by season's end. That should be enough for Cabrera to surpass Adrian Beltre on the all-time hits leaderboard and end his career as the player with the 16th most hits in MLB history.

Miguel Cabrera may not have ended his career on a high note, as his last season as a comfortably above-average big leaguer came in 2016 — seven years ago. For nearly the past decade, Cabrera has spent his playing days toiling away — to mediocre results at the plate — for a team that hasn't been in playoff contention since 2014.

Nevertheless, Cabrera is an unequivocal all-time great, and tying George Brett on the hits leaderboard just indicates how great the Tigers slugger has been for the majority of his career. All good things come to an end, and it will soon for the 40-year old veteran, but it's great to see him at least have something to play for in the dying embers of his storied career.