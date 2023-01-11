The Detroit Tigers are making hitter-friendly changes to Comerica Park and Miguel Cabrera is all for it. In fact, the future Hall of Famer even hilariously questioned his previous post-2023 retirement decision, per Tigers’ beat reporter Jason Beck.

Miguel Cabrera, not surprisingly, is a fan of the outfield dimension changes at Comerica Park. pic.twitter.com/mIITQVlgG3 — Jason Beck (@beckjason) January 11, 2023

“Now I want to play more years,” Cabrera commented on the Tigers’ announcement post.

Detroit is moving the centerfield wall in. The wall, which was previously 422 feet, will now be 412 feet. The fence will also be lowered from 8.5 feet to 7 feet. The Tigers’ right-center field wall will be lowered to 7 feet from its former mark of 13 feet. Finally, the right field fence will also be lowered from 8.5 to 7 feet.

Miguel Cabrera has spent 15 seasons with the Tigers and 5 with the Marlins. He’s hit over 500 home runs during his career. But once has to imagine how many homers Cabrera may have hit if these changes were implemented 15 years ago.

2023 will be Miguel Cabrera’s final season in the big leagues (unless these Comerica Park changes actually make him change his mind). Cabrera previously revealed his goal for the final season of his career.

“One of my goals is to play a full season with no injuries, try to help the Tigers to win more games,” he said. “Because I feel if we can stay healthy, we can improve more in the field. If you don’t stay healthy, there’s no chance we can win. We had a lot of injuries this year and it hurt us a lot. We’ll see if we can stay healthy all year.”

The Tigers endured an abysmal 2022 campaign. They will look to bounce back in 2023.