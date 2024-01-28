Tigers sign top prospect to six-year contract extension.

The Detroit Tigers are in the midst of a rebuild and the franchise seems to love some of their top prospects. So much so that the front office just gave a new six-year contract extension to their second-overall prospect in the minor league system.

Colt Keith, the Tigers' prospect second baseman, inked a six-year deal worth over $28.5 million. Detroit breaks down how the money will be dispersed throughout the contract.

“Keith will make $28,642,500 over the first six years of the deal: $2.5M in 2024, $3.5M in 2025, $4M per season from 2026-27, and $5M per season from 2028-29. The deal also includes a $2M signing bonus, $10M club option for 2030 with a $2,642,500 buyout, $13M club option for 2031 with a $1M buyout, $15M club option for 2032 with a $2M buyout, and escalators for the club option salaries. If all options are escalated and exercised, the contract would be worth $82M over nine years.”

The Tigers top prospect has spent three years in the minors. During that time, Keith has recorded an impressive .300 batting average, 38 home runs, and 164 RBIs. Detroit will certainly welcome his bat in the lineup, as the offense struggled throughout last season. His offensive skills are more prominent than his defensive skills. But regardless, Detroit will have him play second base while he continues to develop defensively.

It might still be a bit of a struggle for the Tigers next season. Even so, numerous top prospects are beginning to make the jump to the majors. As long as these guys develop accordingly, Detroit could find themselves back in the mix of the playoffs.