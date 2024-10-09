The Detroit Tigers have named their starting pitcher for Game 3 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. In a surprising move, the Tigers are shying away from a strategy that they have used all season.

Rookie starting pitcher Keider Montero will get the ball to begin Game 3, the Tigers announced Wednesday morning ahead of first pitch at 3:08 p.m. ET.

Montero will be facing Guardians pitcher Alex Cobb, who has been rehabbing a finger injury and will be making his first start since Sept. 1.

The Tigers have primarily used Montero as a starter this season. Many expected Tigers manager A.J. Hinch to go with an opener in Game 3 and pitch a bullpen game. But, after the Guardians offense exploded in Game 1 against the Tigers' bullpen, Hinch is tabbing the only other traditional starting pitcher on his postseason roster to hopefully give Detroit some length.

However, Montero also pitched two shutout innings out of the bullpen in Game 1 on Saturday and is throwing on just three-days rest in Game 3. The Tigers will have every pitcher other than Tarik Skubal and Reese Olson available, per Jason Beck of MLB.com. Expect Montero to have a short leash and for Hinch to go to his bullpen early if there are any signs of trouble.

Keider Montero's rookie season with the Detroit Tigers

Montero has been one of the biggest surprises for the Tigers in 2024. Through 19 appearances and 16 starts in the regular season, Montero has a 6-6 record and a 4.76 ERA. The highlight of Montero's season came when he threw a “Maddux,” a complete game shutout in fewer than 100 pitcher, against the Colorado Rockies. Montero allowed just three hits and struck out five batters that day, showing how much potential the 24-year-old has.

It would be unrealistic to expect a similar performance in Game 3. But, even if Montero does not pitch a “Maddux,” he does have the ability to pitch deep into a game and set up the Tigers' best relievers to pitch in higher-leverage, late-inning situations.

The Tigers have been surprising people all season. Do they have one more in them as Montero gets ready to make the biggest start of his young Major League career?