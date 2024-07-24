After the long wait, Mega Lucario finally makes its way to Pokemon GO! The Aura Pokemon finally gets its much-awaited Mega form, debuting in Pokemon GO for the first time during the Ultra Unlock: Mega Lucario Raid Day. As such, here is everything about Ultra Unlock: Mega Lucario Raid Day!

Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Mega Lucario Raid Day

Start and End Times

The Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Mega Lucario Raid Day event is set to run from Saturday, July 27, 2024, from 11 AM to 5 PM local time.

The event marks the first time every player can transform Lucario into its Mega Evolved form in Pokemon GO. Lucario caught during this event can also be shiny if you are lucky enough.

Furthermore, Lucario encountered through raids during this event will also know the Fast Attack Force Palm. Peep out the details of the Fast Attack Force Palm down below:

Force Palm

Trainer Battles : 13 power

: 13 power Gyms and raids: 9 power

Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Mega Lucario Raid Day Event Bonuses

As with every in-game event in Pokemon, the Ultra Unlock: Mega Lucario Raid Day event offers some bonuses for players to enjoy. Here is a brief list of the bonuses you can expect to be active during the Ultra Unlock: Mega Lucario Raid Day event:

Mega Lucario will appear more frequently in raids

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs

Increased chance of encountering a Shiny Lucario

1.5× more XP from Raid Battles

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from in-person Raid Battles

The Remote Raid limit will be increased to 20 from Friday, July 26, at 5 PM to Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 8 PM PDT

What To Mega Evolve During Pokemon GO's Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel Event

As the event is about Lucario, a Mega Lucario is suggested for this event!



However, in case you do not have one yet (or just want to take advantage of the Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event happening at the same time), you can also use Mega Evolved Steel-type Pokemon.

From Steelix, Scizor, or Aggron, any viable Mega Evolved Steel-type Pokemon yields extra catch candy bonuses for most of the event-themed featured Pokemon for this event.

On another hand, considering Mega Lucario is part Fighting-type, you can also use Mega Lopunny and Mega Medicham!

Ultra Unlock: Mega Lucario Raid Day Event Ticket

For $5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in other countries' local currency), you can purchase a ticket that grants the following bonuses:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs

Increased chance to get Rare XL Candy from Raid Battles

One guaranteed Rare XL Candy when catching Lucario

3× more XP from Raid Battles

2× Stardust from Raid Battles

These bonuses will be effective on Saturday, July 27, 2024, from 11 AM to 10 PM local time.

New Avatar Items Introduced in Ultra Unlock: Mega Lucario Raid Day

You can get exclusive early access to the Lucario Mask avatar item when you purchase the Raid Day ticket through the Pokemon GO Web Store for $5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in other countries' local currency) starting July 22.

Medals to Grind During Pokemon GO's Ultra Unlock: Mega Lucario Raid Day

Finally, here are the medals that you can grind during Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Mega Lucario Raid Day.

Considering players need to grind for Platinum medals in Pokemon GO, here are some of the medals players can complete during the Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Mega Lucario Raid Day event.

Pokedex Medals

If you have yet to register Lucario, catching Lucario will add progress toward their Sinnoh Pokedex Platinum medal.

Each regional Pokedex requires players to register every Pokemon from that specific region except for the mythical Pokemon.

Mega evolving Lucario would also register it in the Mega Pokemon Pokedex. However, there are no medals for it (but if you are a completionist then you need to do so).

Pokemon Type Medals

Catching any Lucario will add progress toward finishing the Rail Staff Medal and the Black Belt Medal.

Accomplishing the Rail Staff Medal comes after a player has caught 2,5000 Steel-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Meanwhile, the Black Belt Medal comes after a player has caught 2,5000 Fighting-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Miscellaneous Medals

There are other medals you can get by simply reaching certain milestones in Pokemon GO. Here are the rest of the medals you can grind for during this Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event:

Collector Medal – Catch 50,000 Pokemon

Scientist Medal – Evolve 2,000 Pokemon

Sightseer Medal – Spin 2,000 unique PokeStops

Pokemon Ranger Medal – Complete 2,500 Field Research tasks

Idol Medal – Become Best Friends with 20 Trainers

Rising Star Medal – Defeat 150 different species of Pokemon in raids

Champion Medal – Win 1,000 Raids

Rising Star Duo Medal – Win 1,000 Raids

Gentleman Medal – Trade 2,500 Pokemon

Jumbo Pokemon Collector Medal – Catch 500 XXL Pokemon

Tiny Pokemon Collector Medal – Catch 500 XXS Pokemon

Breeder Medal – Hatch 2,500 eggs

Pilot Medal – Earn 10,000,000 kilometers across the distance of all Pokemon trades

Cameraman Medal – Have 400 surprise encounters in the GO Snapshot

Backpacker Medal – Visit 50,000 PokeStops

Jogger Medal – Walk 10,000 kilometers

Picknicker Medal – Use a Lure Module to help any trainer catch 2,500 Pokemon

Triathlete Medal – Achieve a Pokemon catch streak or PokeStop spin streak of seven days 100 times

Mega Evolution Guru Medal – Mega evolve 36 different Species of Pokemon

Successor – Mega evolve a Pokemon 500 times

Showcase Star Medal – Win 100 PokeStop Showcases

Feel Your Aura During Ultra Unlock: Mega Lucario Raid Day in Pokemon GO

That is everything about the Ultra Unlock: Mega Lucario Raid Day. As always, we hope you will have a fun time getting a Mega Lucario, and getting its Shiny version if possible too.

As always, remember to stay safe, and keep yourself hydrated during all of your Pokemon GO adventures!

