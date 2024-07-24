Legendary Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea was ready to rejoin Manchester United if Erik Ten Hag had left his position. However, with Ten Hag staying on, De Gea is now preparing to join a new club, according to recent reports.

After taking a year-long break following his departure from Manchester United last summer, De Gea is eager to return to the field. His contract with United expired after the 2022/23 season, ending his 12-year tenure at Old Trafford. De Gea, a significant figure in both Manchester United and Premier League history, did not receive the farewell he deserved due to the uncertain nature of his future while the season was still ongoing.

De Gea was reportedly unhappy with manager Erik ten Hag and the club's former football director John Murtough, whom he blamed for his exit. He had even told his close associates that he would consider returning to Manchester United if Ten Hag and Murtough were no longer in charge. However, Ten Hag remains the manager for a third season, following INEOS's month-long search for potential successors.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's group, which oversees the club, facilitated the departure of several high-ranking executives. John Murtough was replaced by Newcastle United's sporting director, Dan Ashworth. Other notable exits included chief executive Richard Arnold, with Omar Berrada from Manchester City stepping in to fill the role. Additionally, Jason Wilcox was appointed technical director, and Christopher Vivell became the new director of global talent for Manchester United.

Despite these changes, De Gea is not expected to return to Manchester United. He continues to train regularly with a goalkeeping coach recommended by Richard Hartis, who was the goalkeeping coach at United until recently. De Gea hinted at an upcoming announcement on social media by tweeting an hourglass emoji, but he provided no further details.

De Gea has several options for his next move, including potential clubs in Saudi Arabia, America, and Italy. His preferred destination in the United States would be the West Coast, though staying in Europe is also possible.

De Gea's future is still uncertain, but his dedication to staying fit and prepared shows his commitment to returning to top-level football. Clubs from around the world are interested in his skills, and football fans everywhere will closely watch his decision.

David De Gea’s legacy at Manchester United

During his time at Manchester United, De Gea made 545 appearances, placing him seventh on the club's all-time list. His contributions to the team have cemented his status as a United and Premier League icon. Despite the abrupt end to his Manchester United career, De Gea's impact on the club will always be remembered by fans and teammates.

De Gea won several major titles with United, including the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, and Europa League. His incredible reflexes, shot-stopping ability, and consistent performances made him one of the best goalkeepers in the world. His efforts often saved the team in crucial moments, earning him the love and respect of supporters.

As De Gea prepares to announce his new club, the football world waits eagerly to see where the next chapter of his illustrious career will unfold. Whether he chooses to play in Saudi Arabia, America, or Italy, his return to the pitch is highly anticipated. De Gea's experience and skill make him a valuable asset to any team, and his next move will undoubtedly be closely watched by football enthusiasts around the globe.

While David De Gea's time at Manchester United has ended, his legacy at the club remains intact. The changes at United and his decision to move on mark a new beginning for the club and the player. As he gets ready to join a new team, De Gea's fans can look forward to seeing him back in action soon. His next destination will be a new challenge and an opportunity for him to showcase his talent once again on the global stage.