The Minnesota Timberwolves stunned the Denver Nuggets for the second time in seven months, charging back and stealing victory from the grasp of Nikola Jokic and company. Anthony Edwards flashed his killer instinct once again, sinking a go-ahead floater with 25 second left in the game. Rudy Gobert capped off a 10-0 run and sealed the 119-116 victory on the free throw line. But the Wolves were still left perplexed by one thing after the game.

Edwards and Gobert could not fathom how Jokic was able to perfectly anticipate a play that Minnesota was running out of a timeout in the fourth quarter. The positioning of the reigning MVP indicated to the two stars that he somehow knew the exact plan. They tried to rationalize what happened in an NSFW exchange in the locker room.

“That was crazy, we have a spy on the bench,” Gobert joked postgame, per Dane Moore. “He knew the play better than us… We got to launch an investigation.” Edwards was a bit more colorful in his assessment. “Me and Rudy looked at each other and said ‘How the f**k do they know' because nobody said {the play} out loud,” the rising superstar said. “Bro, I don't understand.”

Timberwolves survive Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Let the witch hunt begin. It is unclear what specific moment Edwards and Gobert are describing, but logic suggests it was one that resulted in a turnover. Jokic has been known to listen in on an opponent's huddle from time to time, but in this case, it seems he simply utilized his renown basketball instincts to sniff out the Timberwolves' play design.

While the Serbian center regularly showcases his unparalleled court vision with his playmaking prowess, he is also clearly capable of being a step or two ahead on defense on certain occasions. Jokic finished with 26 points on 8-of-16 shooting, 13 assists and nine rebounds, continuing his sensational start to the new season. His wizardry was not powerful enough to vanquish Minnesota in the Target Center on Friday night, though, as he missed a contested, would-be game-tying 3-pointer in the corner at the end of regulation.

Anthony Edwards scored 29 points and made seven 3-pointers versus the Nuggets, putting forth another clutch entry as he keeps on climbing up the NBA totem pole. The 23-year-old also posted four assists, a couple of which went to fourth-quarter hero Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The key role player scored all eight of his points in less than a minute, erasing much of the 10-point lead Denver carried into the final stretch of the game.

Not to be forgotten, Rudy Gobert recorded 17 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks in the victory. Regardless of the late misstep the omniscient Nikola Jokic apparently caused, the Timberwolves (3-2) got the last laugh in this battle. They will face another supremely skilled big man on Saturday when they visit Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (2-3).