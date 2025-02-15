Despite being one of the most popular players in the NBA, Anthony Edwards continues to endorse San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama as the future of the league. At the 2025 NBA All-Star weekend, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard heaped praise upon the former No. 1 pick before facing him in the inaugural tournament-style format.

At All-Star media day, Edwards was asked by reporters if he sees himself as the potential face of the NBA within a few years. Edwards rejected the sentiment without much thought, instead bestowing the honor upon Wembanyama.

“Not really,” Edwards said, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin. “That's what they've got Wemby [Victor Wembanyama] for.”

https://twitter.com/mcten/status/1890859923430379947

With the “old” generation of stars — including LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, among others — nearing the end of their careers, the next face of the league remains a hot topic of conversation among fans. As one of the most-hyped prospects of the current social media era, Wembanyama is typically a consensus nominee.

Anthony Edwards, Victor Wembanyama square off in new NBA All-Star format

Edwards and Wembanyama will face each other at the All-Star Game as members of opposing teams. The former spearheads the Kenny Smith-led “Kenny's Young Star,” while Wembanyama will make his All-Star debut with Charles Barkley's “Chuck's Global Stars.” The All-Star nod is the first of Wembanyama's two-year career and the third for Edwards.

The new 2025 All-Star format features four teams squaring off in a mini-tournament, similar to the Rising Stars Challenge. Shaquille O'Neal and Candace Parker captain the two other teams involved, with Parker's squad being the winners of Friday's Rising Stars Challenge.

The bracket has Edwards and Wembanyama facing each other in the first round. If Wembanyama is truly the player set to take over the NBA in the coming years, his first chance to prove it will be at the 2025 All-Star game. The games begin on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.