Ever since he entered the league, many people have called LeBron James the greatest player of all time, despite everything Michael Jordan did. As James recently turned 41, those talks have resurfaced. Podcaster Rich Paul weighed in on the debate, indicating who he would have to take the clutch shot and who would make the play.

Paul indicated that he would have Jordan take the clutch shot to win the game. However, he would have James set up the play for Jordan to take the shot. Paul highlighted that James was the best decision-maker ever to play the game. Yet, he added that Jordan was the one hitting the shot.

Paul has discussed James a lot, and much is known of his appreciation of the 41-year-old superstar. But this was a rare instance where he went with Jordan in a debate against James. Moreover, he clarified the difference between setting up the play and making the final shot.

Jordan had nine buzzer-beater game-winning shots in his career. Additionally, he hit over 40 game-winning shots with time remaining on the clock. James had about eight buzzer-beater game-winning shots in his career. Likewise, he had appropximately over 50 game-winning shots. While there is no official count for game-winning assists, there have been great examples for both.

One famous example of this was when Jordan passed up a shot and deflected to Steve Kerr for the game-winning shot in Game 6 of the 1997 NBA Finals. James has had many more, including a pass to set up a game-winning shot by Rui Hachimura to stun the Toronto Raptors earlier this season. While the Jordan-LeBron debate will continue to rage on, one podcaster clarified the differences between the two and what made them so special.