Recently, point guard Mike Conley and the Minnesota Timberwolves agreed on a two-year, $21 million contract extension that will take the veteran through the end of the 2025-26 NBA season, per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. Conley has played a huge role in the immense turnaround that the Timberwolves have undergone this season, and despite his relatively advanced age, the former Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz member continues to perform at an elite level.
Now, Mike Conley himself is speaking out about his appreciation for the organization and what the contract extension means to him.
“This organization is headed in the right direction. It’s got good people leading the way, people with great intentions trying to build a team that can compete for years to come. Give fans something to be excited about. Organizations like this you don’t want to pass up on,” said Conley, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic on X.
Indeed, fans in Minnesota have plenty to be excited about right about now. The Timberwolves currently hold the best record in the Western Conference and the second best record in the entire NBA as the season prepares to return from the annual All-Star break, and with pieces in place like star scorer Anthony Edwards and the best defense in the league, the Timberwolves figure to be legitimate threats to finally break out of the first round of the playoffs this postseason, which begins in under two months.