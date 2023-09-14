The Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets have looked to a former lottery pick for extra depth at point guard. Veteran free agent Elfrid Payton has worked out for both teams as the 2023-24 season fast approaches, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Payton last played in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns in 2021-22. He appeared in 50 games, averaging 3.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists and 11.0 minutes, all career-lows. The 29-year-old went unsigned in free agency last summer, eventually joining Osos de Manati of Baloncesto Superior Nacional in Puerto Rico after a brief flirtation with the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

The No. 10 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Payton was earmarked as the Orlando Magic's franchise point guard during the team's initial rebuild following Dwight Howard's exit. Despite sometimes stuffing the stat sheet en route to seemingly random triple-doubles, Payton never emerged as the quality starter Orlando envisioned.

A complete lack of shooting range made him a tough fit offensively with the Magic, New York Knicks and Suns, and Payton never did enough defensively or as a playmaker to compensate for that rippling weakness. Consequently, it seems highly unlikely Payton's NBA comeback hopes will result in anything more than a deep reserve role with the Timberwolves and Hornets, neither of whom have the pressing need for a different third point guard.

Don't be surprised if Payton catches on with a team for training camp in early October. Given his career-long shooting struggles and the league's increasing reliance on spacing, though, don't expect him to be on a roster come opening night of 2023-24.