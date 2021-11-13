Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has taken a significant jump in Year Two and is already proving that he could be the future of the NBA. In his rookie season, the youngster narrowly missed out on winning Rookie of the Year to LaMelo Ball. Edwards recently spoke on the matter and revealed that he didn’t really care because he has bigger aspirations. Via NBA.com:

“I don’t care about that,” the Timberwolves guard said. “I’m happy ‘Melo got it. They were saying our Draft class wasn’t going to be good, anyway. So, it didn’t bother me that I didn’t get it. “I’m trying to be MVP, I’m not really worried about Rookie of the Year.”

That’s exactly the confidence the Timberwolves would love to see from Edwards and it’s shown in his play early on. The 20-year-old is averaging 24.4 points, six rebounds, and 3.3 assists through 11 games and even dropped 48 on Wednesday against a very good Golden State Warriors team.

Although Edwards is saying he didn’t care about not winning ROTY, there’s likely a part of him that’s using the snub to fuel his nightly performances right now. As for becoming the MVP, the Timberwolves phenom is definitely on track to one day becoming just that. And at this rate, it might not even be that far down the road. However, in order to win the prestigious award, he’ll also have to help Minnesota turn things around and become a winning franchise.