Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert isn't worried, despite his team's recent struggles against the Sacramento Kings. The Timberwolves have lost twice at home this season to Sacramento, but Gobert remains convinced the team isn't a bad matchup for Minnesota.
“The two games at home were for some reason different. But I really think, obviously a lot of teams are unable to really guard Sabonis one-on-one,” Gobert said, per The Dane Moore NBA Podcast. “They force them to help and then they’re able to shoot threes from everywhere. I think with us, with me, we’re able to guard Sabonis one-on-one, allowing us to give up less threes.”
Minnesota bowed to Sacramento on Friday in overtime, 124-120. Domantas Sabonis got a double-double for the Kings, finishing the game with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Gobert also finished with a double-double, pouring in 16 points for the Timberwolves. He also grabbed 16 rebounds.
Gobert is putting together another solid season. The center is averaging a double-double, helping the Timberwolves considerably with 13.6 points and 12.7 rebounds a contest. Gobert is in his second season in the Twin Cities, after spending nine years in Utah with the Jazz.
The Timberwolves are now 42-18 on the season, despite the loss. The Twin Cities franchise sits at the top of the Western Conference standings with that record. The hunt for the top seed in the Western Conference is quite thrilling, as only a game separates the Timberwolves from the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets.
Minnesota next plays the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The game tips off at 3:30 Eastern.