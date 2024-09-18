Minnesota Timberwolves fan favorite and 2024 Sixth Man of the Year winner Naz Reid must be confused right about now. The team has taken up a fan's challenge to change the profile photo on their X, formerly Twitter, account to that of Reid.

However, their first choice was a screengrab of Reid from a video of the team trying the eyes-far-apart filter. After the fans roasted the Wolves' social media manager, the account changed its photo to a new one (still of Reid).

The Timberwolves' upward trajectory

NBA fans have always had a soft spot for undrafted players achieving success in a league. Fans respect the grind and work these players put in to make the league and stay there, compared to star players and top draft picks.

For one, the Los Angeles Lakers fans loved undrafted role players Alex Caruso and Austin Reaves, each of whom has contributed majorly to their team's success.

The defensive-minded point guard then went on to become another fan favorite for the Chicago Bulls, before the team traded Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Meanwhile, Reaves has become part of the Purple and Gold's core of players, cementing his place as their starting two-guard thanks to strong performances in the postseason.

However, besides winning Sixth Man honors, Naz Reid also helped the Timberwolves reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 20 years. His solid contributions helped the team relieve pressure off its stars Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, while also supporting defensive center Rudy Gobert.

In 2004, the Wolves finally put a competent team around Kevin Garnett and they went all the way to the Conference Finals, where they ultimately lost to the Lakers, star-studded but with severe chemistry issues.

In 2024, the much-maligned trade for Gobert finally paid dividends, propelling the Timberwolves to a Top 5 defense last season, with a league-best 108.4 defensive rating.

The team showcased their improved defense in the dismantling of the Phoenix Suns' Big Three in the first round. All but one of the Timberwolves' victories were in double-digits.

They played with enough force and physicality to get Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal off rhythm, knowing their play styles avoided contact as much as possible.

What's next?

However, the Wolves fell short to the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the Conference Finals, perhaps partly due to inexperience leading to critical errors in winning time.

Despite this loss, though, the Timberwolves are still legitimate contenders in a stacked conference. Can Naz Reid continue his strong play? Can Anthony Edwards force Magic Johnson to respond by winning a championship?